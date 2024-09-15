 Pune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute

Pune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute

The prestigious institute, a deemed university, had set up a fact-finding committee to examine the issue after Ranade's appointment was called into question.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute |

Noted economist Dr Ajit Ranade was on Saturday removed as vice chancellor of the city-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) after the institute found that his appointment violated the UGC norms.

The prestigious institute, a deemed university, had set up a fact-finding committee to examine the issue after Ranade's appointment was called into question.

Read Also
Pune: SPPU Invites Applications for 133 Assistant Professor Positions Across Various Departments
article-image

A letter by the institute to Ranade stated that the committee was of the opinion that his candidature "does not conform to the established norms set forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines," and hence he was being removed.

Reacting to the development, Ranade said in a statement that it was a "truly unfortunate and shocking decision." "For the past two-and-half years, I have been working diligently and to the best of my ability, contributing to positive developments in the institute. These results seem to have been completely ignored," he added. 

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh & Police SHO Abhijit Mondal Appear In Court; Video
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh & Police SHO Abhijit Mondal Appear In Court; Video
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Appearance With Newborn Baby Girl As They Step Out Of Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Appearance With Newborn Baby Girl As They Step Out Of Mumbai Hospital (VIDEO)
PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,000 crore In Gujarat
PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over ₹8,000 crore In Gujarat
Goa Medical College & Hospital To Offer 200 MBBS Seats For Academic Year 2024-25
Goa Medical College & Hospital To Offer 200 MBBS Seats For Academic Year 2024-25

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi to Flag Off Pune-Hubballi and Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Trains on Monday: Details...

PM Modi to Flag Off Pune-Hubballi and Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Trains on Monday: Details...

Pune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute

Pune: Economist Ajit Ranade Removed as VC of Gokhale Institute

Alan Walker Set to Perform in Pune as Part of India Tour: Details Inside

Alan Walker Set to Perform in Pune as Part of India Tour: Details Inside

Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department...

Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Maharashtra’s First Transgender Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Shikhandi, Steals The...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Maharashtra’s First Transgender Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Shikhandi, Steals The...