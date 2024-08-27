Pune: SPPU Invites Applications for 133 Assistant Professor Positions Across Various Departments | sppu.digitaluniversity

In a good news for job seekers, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited applications for the post of assistant professor across various academic departments.

These are contractual posts and selected candidates will be employed until May 31, 2025, with the online application process starting today, August 27. The last date to application is till September 5.

The recruitment advertisement, published by Dr Jyoti Bhakere, Registrar-in-Charge of the university, is now available on the official SPPU website.

The 133 positions are spread across the university’s various faculties, including Science and Technology, Commerce and Management, Humanities, and Interdisciplinary Studies. Additionally, the recruitment includes four posts for the Competitive Examination Center and four posts for the Department of Management at the University’s Nashik Center. The recruitment will be conducted with reservation criteria in mind.

Application process

Interested candidates can submit their applications online between August 27 and September 5. For detailed information regarding the recruitment process, applicants are advised to visit the university’s official website.

To apply for the job, applicants must first register on the website. The registration process is similar to creating an email account, where you can choose your own username and password. After completing the registration, use the link on the left-hand side to complete your profile.

Log in using your username and password to access your account. Follow all the steps to complete your profile, then apply for the desired post. Print the file, as this will serve as your online application. Attach the required documents and send them to Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune, either by post or by hand to the address below.

If you choose online payment, attach the email receipt copy when submitting the application form to the University. Submit attested Xerox copies of all enclosures.

Bring the application and all required original documents, along with self-attested Xerox copies, to the interview. The application fee is Rs. 1000/- (Open Category) and Rs. 500/- (Reserved Categories), payable online. Attach the payment receipt when submitting the form. No correspondence will be made with ineligible candidates. Interview expenses are the responsibility of the applicant.

Conditions

A Master's degree with 55% marks (or equivalent grade) in a relevant subject from an Indian or accredited foreign University is required. Candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SET. However, candidates with a Ph.D. degree awarded in accordance with UGC regulations (2009 or 2016) are exempted from NET/SET. Those registered for a Ph.D. prior to July 11, 2009, are also exempt, provided they meet the specific conditions outlined by the awarding institution at that time.