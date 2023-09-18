Pune: Eco-Friendly Ganesha-Making Workshop Held At MIT-ADT | Wikimedia Commons

An eco-conscious, one-day Ganesh idol-making workshop was held by the School of Fine Arts and Applied Arts (SOFA) at MIT Art Design and Technology University to encourage a more sustainable approach to Ganeshotsav celebrations. The primary objective was to enhance environmental awareness, particularly during festive seasons. The workshop garnered enthusiastic participation from students.

The workshop featured expert sculptor Vasudev Kharat, who provided valuable guidance to students while stressing the importance of using natural materials in idol creation. Kharat demonstrated the eco-friendly idol-making process, educating students about its significance. The event also highlighted the harmful impact of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols on water bodies and aquatic life.

Workshop concluded with captivating display

The workshop concluded with a captivating display of eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted by participating students. The university's Vice-Chancellor and Working President, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Working President Jyoti Dhakne, and Prof Vice-Chancellor Dr Anant Chakradev applauded the efforts behind the workshop. Dr Milind Dhobley, the principal of the School of Fine Arts, expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response, stating that it's heartening to see students uniting to positively impact the environment. He anticipated that MIT School of Fine Arts would inspire the community to embrace more eco-friendly festivals in the future.

The successful workshop was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Head of the Department, Prof Mahendra Potdar, as well as Prof Smita Deshpande, Prof Prasad Nikumbh, Prof Anjali Bhambre, Prof Shilkumar Kumbhar, Prof Prasad Pawar, and Prof Uttam Janwade.

Read Also Good News for Punekars: Work on extending platforms at Pune railway station underway

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)