Pune: E-Library Inaugurated At Yerawada Central Jail

An e-library was inaugurated at Yerawada Central Jail on March 20 by MK Mahajan, District and Sessions Judge, Shivajinagar, Pune. Other eminent dignitaries were also present on this occasion. This initiative aims to provide jail inmates with PDFs of various renowned books accessible on computers.

The idea was conceived by Additional Director General of Police of Prison and Correctional Services, Amitabh Gupta, and SDG Dr. Jalindar Supekar, and was implemented under the guidance of Swati Sathe, DIG, Prisons. It is expected to foster a positive approach among the prison inmates.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Amitabh Gupta stated, "We have introduced such e-libraries in major jails across Maharashtra. Through this initiative, prisoners can stay updated on global events. The library will offer a wide range of popular books on various subjects in an online format. Additionally, the library is equipped with Wi-Fi Internet access. We have also introduced a video conferencing system for the prisoners."