Maharashtra: Around 8K Prisoners To Benefit From Amnesty Announced By State Govt

As many as 8000 prisoners lodged in the state prisons are likely to benefit from the amnesty granted by the state government. A state amnesty has been announced for convicts who fall under a specific category and who have been sentenced for more than one month to life imprisonment from 05 days to 15 months, officials said.

According to the prison officials, on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsava of Indian Independence, a proposal was sent by Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), to the state government, regarding granting of amnesty to the convicts who have been sentenced and are serving the sentences in the prisons across the state.

Prisons department seeks amnesty for prisoners who improved behaviour

The prisons department had sought amnesty for those prisoners who had improved their behaviour. The state government has accepted the proposal for granting amnesty following which ADG Gupta has instructed all the prisons across the state to implement the said government decision immediately.

"The amnesty granted by the state government has created an atmosphere of satisfaction among the convicts and the prisoners under sentence will go back to their families as soon as possible and start their second journey of life and join the mainstream of the society as citizens of the country, helping to achieve the government's objective of Reformation and Rehabilitation. Amnesty will be granted based on eligibility and accordingly calculation will be done to ascertain when an eligible prisoner will be freed. Approximately 8000 prisoners will get amnesty of which approximately 1500 prisoners will benefit in the coming 10-15 days," said ADG Gupta.

However, those convicts who were involved in anti-state activities, serving sentence in offences punishable under Central Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, involved in terrorist activities, those who were involved in unruly and unsatisfactory behaviour in prisons, will not be granted state amnesty, officials said. In August last year, 186 prisoners had received the amnesty.