Pune: DSIR Senior Scientist Applauds India's Technological Strides And Envisions Bright Future For Photonics Industry |

Dr Sujata Chakalanobis, Senior Scientist of Science and Technology at the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), expressed India's distinct standing in science and technology advancements.

She emphasised the role of interdisciplinary technologies like electronics, photonics, quantum physics, and computing in revolutionising the country's industrial sector.

Chakalanobis also highlighted the critical role of semiconductors in industrial business, foreseeing a significant boost in the photonics industry. She emphasized the transformative impact of small form factor semiconductors on the computing field, noting their continual evolution. Dr. Chakalanobis expressed optimism about the potential for new businesses in photonics through Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the future.

Dr Chakalanobis made these remarks as the chief guest at the inauguration of a two-day national-level conference on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through modern technology and innovation in electronics and photonics organised by the School of Physics and Electricals at MIT World Peace University.

Founder President of MIT WPU, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, along with General Secretary of the Council, Dr Aviskar Katti, Vice-Chancellor of MIT WPU and conference convener, Dr Milind Pandey, CAO Dr Sanjay Kamtekar, Dr Ramakrishna Mannatkar, and Dr Sethi, were present at the conference. The guidance for the conference was provided by Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Working President of MIT WPU. Dignitaries marked the occasion by unveiling the Abstracts booklet of Electronics and Photonics.