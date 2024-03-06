Pune Drug Case: Sonam Pandit, Girlfriend Of Mastermind Sandeep Dhunia Under Investigation |

In a recent development, investigations have uncovered the involvement of Sonam Pandit, the girlfriend of the mastermind Sandeep Dhunia, in the drug racket recently busted in the city.

Police suspect that Dhunia may have procured SIM cards using his girlfriend's name, prompting the police to probe her role in the illicit operation.

According to police information, the drug bust marks one of the largest in the city's history, with the police seizing drugs worth approximately ₹3,500 crore. Efforts are underway to delve deeper into the roots of the case and identify all those involved.

Sandeep Dhunia, identified as the kingpin behind the operation, managed to evade capture and flee to Kuwait via Nepal. It has been revealed that Dhunia possesses a British passport and harbored plans to establish a drug manufacturing facility in Nepal, as per police investigations.



Investigators have tracked down Sonam Pandit, Dhunia's girlfriend, to gather more information about his activities. Both Dhunia and Pandit had rented a flat in Pune, where they resided together. Interrogations with Pandit are expected to shed further light on Dhunia's operations and associates, aiding authorities in their pursuit of justice.

Before 2024's record-breaking ₹3,676 MD bust, Pune Police seized drugs worth ₹45 crore between 2013-2023

After the Lalit Patil drug case in 2023, the Pune Police uncovered a staggering ₹3,676 crore mephedrone bust last month across multiple cities. Alongside these significant seizures, cases of drug peddling in the city are also surfacing. Namami Shankar Jha, a peddler, was apprehended by Sangvi Police officials during a routine patrol, with a bag containing 2.32kg of mephedrone seized from him. Shortly after, police officer Vikas Shelke, attached to the Nigdi Police Station, was arrested in connection with the seizure of 45kg of mephedrone.



These recent incidents are part of a larger trend in the city. Over the past two years, the Pune Police have intensified efforts to combat drug smuggling, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at over ₹27 crore and action taken against 415 individuals involved in illicit drug activities.

Looking back over the last decade, the police have apprehended a total of 1,506 accused, confiscating drugs worth more than ₹45 crore from them.