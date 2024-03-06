WATCH LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic To Ramwadi Stretch | Anand Chaini

Pune residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch today. Alongside, he also laid the foundation stone for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) stretch.

The inauguration ceremony can be watched here online.

The Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, spanning 5.5km, features four stations: Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, initial passenger operations will bypass Yerawada station due to ongoing construction, prompted by complaints about traffic congestion. Although work has recently resumed, completion is estimated to take about a month. This inauguration is expected to significantly benefit office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor.

On the other hand, the PCMC to Nigdi stretch, sanctioned by the Centre last year on October 23, comprises an elevated route with four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Covering a total length of 4.413km, the project's cost is estimated at ₹910.18 crore.