Pune Drug Case: Lalit Patil Remanded To Police Custody Till October 23

Following arrest, drug case accused Lalit Patil was on Wednesday produced before a magistrate court in Andheri which remanded him in police custody till October 23.

The police sought Patil's custody saying the accused arrested earlier in the case had revealed his name. Patil was arrested based on suspicious call data records that the police recovered and further probe was required into it, they said.

Lalit Patil, a drug case accused who escaped from a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city earlier this month, has been arrested near Bengaluru by the Mumbai Police, a senior official on Wednesday.

Patil, an inmate of the Yerawada Jail in Pune, was apprehended on Tuesday night by a team of Mumbai's Sakinaka police, he said.

He escaped on Oct 2

"A Mumbai Police team nabbed Lalit Patil from a hotel between Bengaluru and Chennai," the official said.

He escaped from the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on October 2 when he was taken for an X-ray.

Patil was wanted in a multi-crore mephedrone seizure case, busted by the Sakinaka police after raiding a factory in Nashik, the official said.

He is the15th accused arrested in this case, he said.

The Mumbai police on October 6 said they had seized 151 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore and arrested various persons from different cities in an operation that last two months, including raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik.

