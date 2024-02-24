Pune Drug Bust: Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹25 Lakhs Reward For Pune Police | Video Screengrab

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Pune Police for their significant efforts in the recent drug bust. He underscored the importance of the state's "drug-free Maharashtra" campaign, emphasising the destructive impact of drugs on society and youth.

Fadnavis commended the police force for embracing a zero-tolerance approach towards drugs, noting their efforts to tackle the challenge. performance in this regard.

During the event, attended by MP Medha Kulkarni and top police officials, Fadnavis highlighted the detrimental effects of drugs on households and commended the police for their role in intercepting large quantities of drugs, potentially saving many families from ruin.

Acknowledging the need for continued vigilance, Fadnavis announced a reward of ₹25 lakhs for Pune Police and emphasised the importance of investigating the entire drug supply chain, from manufacturing to distribution, to effectively combat the menace. He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting anti-drug efforts with renewed vigour, echoing directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for all agencies to collaborate in the fight against drugs.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar thanked Fadnavis for this "morale booster".

What could have been a better morale booster!!



A heartfelt Thank You to the Hon'ble DCM & HM Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for felicitating the team behind the Rs. 3500 crore+ Drug Bust by Pune City Police..!



Proud to say that our team has been pursuing the leads of… pic.twitter.com/V7nSNlWTAi — CP Pune City Police (@CPPuneCity) February 24, 2024

"A heartfelt Thank You to the Hon'ble DCM & HM Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for felicitating the team behind the Rs. 3500 crore+ Drug Bust by Pune City Police..! Proud to say that our team has been pursuing the leads of the case relentlessly without a break!!"

"Being recognised for the same coupled with a reward of Rs. 25 lakhs announced by the DyCM motivates us to work even harder towards ensuring a #DrugFreePune. Thank you again for taking the time out for honouring our work," he added.