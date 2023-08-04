Pune: DPIL To Construct Statue Of PM Modi Taller Than Statue Of Unity In Lavasa |

In a grand undertaking, Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL), a leading organization, is set to erect a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lavasa near Pune. This colossal project, touted to be the tallest statue in the world, is expected to be completed and unveiled on December 31, 2023.

It should be noted that Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) emerged as the winning bidder for Lavasa Corporation Ltd, which is primarily in the business of the development of the private hill station by the same name in Pune in July. Set up in 2010 and a part of the Darwin Platform Group, promoted by Ajay Harinath Singh, DPIL is engaged in infrastructure contracts and services and caters to various segments like infrastructure, refineries, retail and hospitality, among others.

Museum showcasing India's rich heritage will come up

The decision to construct this tribute comes as a mark of admiration for Prime Minister Modi's unwavering efforts in preserving the unity and integrity of India, as per the firm. Acknowledging him as a visionary leader, Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD of Darwin Platform, expressed the sentiment behind the venture.

"PM Modi is doing his best to preserve the unity and integrity of our country. India has found a visionary in him. The statue will be a tribute to his contribution to the country," said Ajay Harinath Singh.

Taller than the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which stands at 182 meters, the Narendra Modi statue will soar to an impressive height ranging from 190 to 200 meters.

Additionally, a museum showcasing India's rich heritage and the aspirations of 'New India,' a memorial park, an entertainment centre, and an exhibition hall will be part of this grand complex. The exhibition hall will feature a biographical film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering visitors a closer look at his inspiring journey.

Darwin Platform's vision to further develop Lavasa City received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Lavasa City, originally a planned private hill station, encountered financial challenges and underwent a change in ownership.

