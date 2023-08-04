Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate CRCS Web Portal During City Visit |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also oversees the Cooperative Ministry, is gearing up for a significant visit to Pune on August 6. The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the web portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS). The event is scheduled to take place at the Ramakrishna Multipurpose Hall in Pune and will witness the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies is a statutory body responsible for registration and other processes of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS). And the new web portal will benefit more than 1,550 registered Multi-State Cooperative Societies across India.

Shah to hold crucial meetings with party leaders

The inauguration of the CRCS's web portal is expected to mark a momentous step forward in enhancing administrative processes. This digital platform is anticipated to streamline various registrar-related functions, making them more accessible and efficient for the public and officials alike.



In addition to the inauguration ceremony, Amit Shah's packed schedule includes participation in an event organized by the Sugar Federation during his stay in Pune. The event will provide insights into the ongoing developments and challenges faced by the sugar industry, demonstrating the government's dedication to fostering growth and sustainability across diverse sectors.



Furthermore, during his visit, Amit Shah will also hold crucial meetings with party leaders to discuss and assess the preparedness and strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. As the elections approach, these discussions hold paramount importance as they revolve around election strategies, campaign plans, and the overall electoral outlook.

