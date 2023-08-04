Pune News: Professor Arrested Over Religious Comments | Representational picture

Pune: A professor at Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Ashok Sopan Dhole, has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu gods during a lecture to Class 12 students. The FIR was filed against the professor under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Deccan Police Station.

The incident came to light when a video of Dhole allegedly making objectionable comments about Hindu, Muslim, and Christian gods went viral on social media. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the right-wing student organisation, expressed their anger after viewing the video, prompting the president of Pune Hindutva Organisation, Ravindra Dilip Padval, to file a police complaint.

The college administration has suspended the professor. Rishikesh Soman, the principle of Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, said immediate action was taken after the incident came to their notice. The professor has been associated with the college for 18 years.

Senior Inspector Vipin Hasabnis confirmed that Dhole had been arrested and will be produced in court.

This incident has sparked debates about freedom of speech and the responsibility of educators to maintain a respectful environment in educational institutions. The investigation committee formed by the college will likely look into the matter to understand the full context of the professor’s remarks and to determine appropriate action.

