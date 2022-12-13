Two AMU students booked for making ‘objectionable’ comments against religious place, particular religion

Aligarh Muslim University | PTI

Aligarh: Two students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were booked for allegedly making objectionable comments against a religious place and a particular religion during a protest on the university campus on December 6. On the same date, Babri Masjid was demolished by right-wing men in Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh in 1992.

The case was lodged after a video of the protest organized by the students went viral on social media sites.

The FIR was lodged against two students by named and unidentified persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words, etc to wound religious feelings) and 505 (statements causing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code

It was found that students organized the protest on the varsity campus and made objectionable statements while carrying a poster with derogatory comments written on it, Aligarh Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.