UP: Complaint filed as girl expelled from school for not wearing hijab in Aligarh

A complaint was submitted during a public grievance hearing yesterday by a man stating his daughter was expelled from her school for not wearing a hijab in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

According to the news agency, ANI, the girl was also not being taught Hindi.

Aligarh District Magistrate IV Singh has informed that a two-member probe committee is formed and action will be taken on school if they are found guilty.

