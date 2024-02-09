Pune: Doctor Booked For Illegal Abortion Of Girl In Uruli Kanchan | Pixabay/ Representative Image

An incident involving the illegal abortion of a young woman has come to light after her child was aborted illegally by a doctor in Pune's Uruli Kanchan area. Hadapsar police have booked the doctor for an illegal abortion, along with other individuals involved in the case, an official said on Friday.

The police have identified the accused as Niranjan Bajirao Ghule, his father Bajirao, mother, brother-in-law Malhar Kunjir, friend Sameer Chaudhary, Dr DY Mote, and Dr Rajshree Mote, who allegedly forced victim to undergo the abortion.

According to police reports, a young girl came to the city for education and met Niranjan Ghule through social media. Niranjan persuaded her into a relationship and promised marriage. However, when the girl insisted on marriage, he began to avoid her.

Girl was pressured for abortion

Subsequently, Niranjan's parents learned that the girl is pregnant and pressured her to undergo abortion. They threatened her, claiming they would harm her or throw her into the Ujani Dam if she refused.

The girl was eventually taken to a hospital in the Uruli Kanchan area, where she alleges she underwent an abortion. Following her complaint, Hadapsar police have registered a case against the doctor and the other individuals involved. Assistant Police Inspector Umesh Rokde is currently investigating the case.