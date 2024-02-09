Greater Noida: 3-Yr Old Girl Raped & Left To Die In Bushes, Now Admitted To Hospital

representative image | ANI

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, a three year old girl was raped and left to die in a farm on Thursday. She was left in a pool of blood, and was critically injured. She waited for help for a long time until finally passers-by heard her crying and rescued her. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital immediately and now she is recuperating.

Police have launched probe as soon as the incident was brought to their notice. Police had an encounter with the accused who raped a 3 year old girl in Greater Noida. In the encounter, the accused was shot in the leg, due to which he got injured. After this, the police admitted the accused to the hospital for treatment in his injured condition, where he is being treated.

According to the information, this incident took place in Rabupura police station area of ​​Greater Noida. Here the police had an encounter with the rape accused. During this the accused tried to run away. During this he attacked the police. In defence, the police fired a bullet, which hit the leg of the accused. The accused got injured due to this. After this the police took the accused to the hospital. During this, the accused told the police officers that a mistake was made and such a mistake will not happen again.