 Uttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In Kasganj; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsUttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In Kasganj; Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In Kasganj; Arrested

The accused, identified as Sanju Kumar, also strangled his sister to death after alleged sexual assault. The incident took place on the night of February 3.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Accused Sanju Kumar in custody | X

Kasganj, February 6: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor sister after watching porn videos in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday, February 5. The accused, identified as Sanju Kumar, also strangled his sister to death after alleged sexual assault. The incident took place on the night of February 3. A complaint was lodged on February 4 and Sanju was arrested next day.

According to reports, Sanju lives with his mother and sister. His father had died a year ago. On the night of February 3 when his mother went to his uncle's house, Sanju allegedly watched porn movies on his mobile and then raped his minor sister. In order to silence her after rape, he murdered her by strangulating her.

Sanju Kumar, Accused Of Raping And Killing Sister, In Police Custody:

Read Also
Lucknow: Pressurised For Marriage, Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Scarf, Drags Body For 100...
article-image

Victim's Mother Was Not Present In House

"His mother had gone to his uncle’s house on the day of the incident and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her,” Patiali Kotwali in-charge Inspector Govind Ballabh Sharma said. Following the incident, the victim's uncle lodged a complaint after which the police launched a manhunt.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead, Later Commits Suicide In Bulandshahr, Video Of Bodies...
article-image

Subsequently, Sanju was arrested. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to raping and murdering his minor sister after watching porn clips. He was then sent to jail. The cops seized his mobile phone on which he allegedly watched porn.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Awards 30-Year Jail To Man For Raping Minor Girl In Madhya Pradesh Temple

Supreme Court Awards 30-Year Jail To Man For Raping Minor Girl In Madhya Pradesh Temple

Uttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In...

Uttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In...

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...

UP Shocker: BHU Students Call Doctor To Hostel, Perform Unnatural S*x, Record Video & Extort...

MP: Liquor Businessman Arora Attacked; Shooter Killed In Retaliatory Fire In Neemuch

MP: Liquor Businessman Arora Attacked; Shooter Killed In Retaliatory Fire In Neemuch

Mumbai: Man Rapes Girl By Threatening To Make Private Video Viral, FIR Registered

Mumbai: Man Rapes Girl By Threatening To Make Private Video Viral, FIR Registered