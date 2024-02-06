Uttar Pradesh: Youth Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn Videos, Strangles Her To Death In Kasganj; Arrested

Accused Sanju Kumar in custody | X

Kasganj, February 6: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor sister after watching porn videos in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday, February 5. The accused, identified as Sanju Kumar, also strangled his sister to death after alleged sexual assault. The incident took place on the night of February 3. A complaint was lodged on February 4 and Sanju was arrested next day.

According to reports, Sanju lives with his mother and sister. His father had died a year ago. On the night of February 3 when his mother went to his uncle's house, Sanju allegedly watched porn movies on his mobile and then raped his minor sister. In order to silence her after rape, he murdered her by strangulating her.

Sanju Kumar, Accused Of Raping And Killing Sister, In Police Custody:

UP : जिला कासगंज में 19 वर्षीय संजू ने मोबाइल पर पोर्न मूवी देखकर छोटी बहन से रेप किया। पकड़े जाने के डर से बहन को गला दबाकर मार डाला। आरोपी अरेस्ट है। pic.twitter.com/hDTlBnCG1m — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 5, 2024

Victim's Mother Was Not Present In House

"His mother had gone to his uncle’s house on the day of the incident and he was alone in the house with his sister. He watched porn on his mobile and then raped her,” Patiali Kotwali in-charge Inspector Govind Ballabh Sharma said. Following the incident, the victim's uncle lodged a complaint after which the police launched a manhunt.

Subsequently, Sanju was arrested. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to raping and murdering his minor sister after watching porn clips. He was then sent to jail. The cops seized his mobile phone on which he allegedly watched porn.