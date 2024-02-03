 Lucknow: Pressurised For Marriage, Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Scarf, Drags Body For 100 Metres; Arrested
Lucknow: Pressurised For Marriage, Man Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Scarf, Drags Body For 100 Metres; Arrested

As per reports, Mourya thrashed Sarita, strangled her to death with a scarf. He later dragged her body for about 100 metres and left it hanging near a pond.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Representational Image

Lucknow, February 3: A man was arrested recently for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Brijesh Mourya from Kakori, allegedly murdered his lover Sarita as she was forcing him for marriage. As per reports, Mourya thrashed Sarita, strangled her to death with a scarf. He later dragged her body for about 100 metres and left it hanging near a pond.

On January 31, Sarita was found hanging near a pond. The police reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. During preliminary investigation, the cops came to know that she was having an affair with Brijesh Mourya. To get more details, they detained Mourya who initially had denied having any information. However, he later confessed to killing Sarita, reports said.

Accused Tried To Destroy Evidence

During questioning, the police also found out that Mourya had broken Sarita's mobile and hid it in his house in order to destroy evidence. The cops recovered the broke mobile phone and seized it. Following his arrest, Mourya was produced before a judge who sent him in jail. Relevant sections of SC/ST Act have been included in the FIR. Further investigation is underway.

