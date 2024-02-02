Lucknow: Married Couple, Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute in Malihabad, Live Video Of Triple Murder Surfaces

Triple murder in Lucknow | X

Lucknow, February 3: A land dispute led to a horrific triple murder in Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 2. A married couple and their son were shot dead by a group of men who barged into their house in a jeep. The deceased persons have been identified as Munir Khan, his wife Farheen and son Hanzala. A video of the triple murder, which took place in Malihabad, also surfaced on social media.

According to reports, a group of armed men stormed the house of Munir Friday afternoon. An altercation broke out over a land dispute. The argument soon turned violent as one of the men opened fire at Munir's wife Farheen. When Munir intervened, he was shot dead by the accused. One of the men then picked up the gun and allegedly killed Farheen and her son Hanzala.

Triple Murder Caught On Camera In Lucknow:

मौके पर उच्चाधिकारीगण मय पुलिस बल मौजूद है, आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 2, 2024

Land Dispute Led To Murders:

The accused fled the scene allegedly after killing Munir, his wife and son. However, the entire was caught live on CCTV cameras installed in Munir's house. One of the accused is said to be Munir's cousin. The motive behind the fatal attack is believed to be a long-standing dispute over a piece of land between the two families.

The police has registered a case in connection with the murders and evidence are being collected. Senior police officers also visited the crime scene after the incident. CCTV footages are being checked to identify the accused persons.