'Unki Maa Ka...': 3 Arrested In Lucknow For Playing Offensive Song During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration (Video)

Lucknow, January 23: Three persons have been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly playing offensive song at an event organised to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla idol at Ram temple in Ayodhya. A video of a huge crowd dancing to the vulgar song went viral on social media on Monday, January 23. The incident took place outside a temple in Lucknow Hazratganj.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the Lucknow police on Tuesday, January 23, arrested three persons for allegedly being involved in playing offensive songs at the event. They have been identified as Mohit Gupta, Kuldeep Pal, and Abhishek Gupta. Mohit Gupta is the one who organised the event in Hazratganj.

Vulgar Song Played In Lucknow During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebration:

The accused persons have been booked for playing and dancing to an obscene song at a public place. The video was posted by an X user who wrote: "This song is played at Narhi Tiraha of Hazratganj. Just listen and decide what to do." He tagged the Uttar Pradesh police and DCP Central in his post. Reacting to the video, the UP police tagged Lucknow police X handle to act.

SHO हज़रतगंज को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) January 22, 2024

3 Accused Persons Have No Political Affiliation

After the video surfaced online, Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh was asked to take action. Subsequently, the three accused including the event organiser were arrested. According to Singh, they are not members of any party. After being arrested, the accused claimed innocence and said they had no ill-intention. "We were soaked in festivity and lost what was playing as the song," Mohit Gupta told media persons after his arrest.