 Lucknow Shocker: Teenage Boy Immolates Himself After Losing Money In Online Betting Game, Dies
"The boy had been given a new mobile phone by his parents for his studies. However, he started playing online games on it and lost Rs 10,000 in a betting game," police said.

Updated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Lucknow, January 26: A 17-year-old boy, who had allegedly immolated himself after losing money in a mobile game, died at the Civil hospital in Lucknow. The victim had set himself ablaze in Banthra on the outskirts of Lucknow on Monday.

"The family took the body to their village in Hardoi. The information is being collected and based on investigation, necessary action will be taken," said station house officer Banthra Hemant Raghav. The family said the boy had suffered 70 per cent burns.

"His father works as a security guard and the family lives in a rented house in Banthra. The boy had two sisters and was a student of Class 10," said police.

Here's What Happened

"The boy had been given a new mobile phone by his parents for his studies. However, he started playing online games on it and lost Rs 10,000 in a betting game. He then borrowed money from his cousins to pay to repay the debt. But he failed to return the loan to his cousins and died by suicide," police said.

Some neighbours claimed that the boy was beaten up by his father on the night before he immolated himself.

