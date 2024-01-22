 Drunk Man Sets His Own House On Fire In UP’s Lucknow; Arrested
Drunk Man Sets His Own House On Fire In UP's Lucknow; Arrested

The incident took place on Sunday after which the man, identified as Raju from Ramjipur, was arrested by police.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
Drunk Man Sets His Own House On Fire In UP’s Lucknow; Arrested | Pixabay

Lucknow, January 22: A man allegedly set his house afire in an inebriated condition, in the Talkatora area of Lucknow, said officials on Monday.

The first floor of the house was on fire

“Upon reaching the spot, Alambagh fire officer in-charge Dharampal Singh saw the first floor of the house was on fire."

The man was arrested by Talkatora police

"It was put out with some effort. The man was arrested by Talkatora police station,” an official said. More details were awaited.

