 Mumbai Shocker: Man Held For Raping Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet In Bandra
Mumbai Shocker: Man Held For Raping Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet In Bandra

The incident occurred on October 1. The accused was produced before a court on October 2 and was remanded in police custody till Monday, a Nirmal Nagar police official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Politician’s Son Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In Bandra Public Toilet | Representative Image

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside a public toilet in Bandra, a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday.

He said the accused, who is in his 20s, has been identified as the son of a local politician who is a member of an opposition party.

Police are conducting investigations after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

