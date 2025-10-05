Mumbai Shocker: Man Held For Raping Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet In Bandra

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl inside a public toilet in Bandra, a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on October 1. The accused was produced before a court on October 2 and was remanded in police custody till Monday, a Nirmal Nagar police official said.
He said the accused, who is in his 20s, has been identified as the son of a local politician who is a member of an opposition party.
Police are conducting investigations after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)