Caught On Cam! Child Hit By White Swift In Mumbai's Mira Road Area, Seriously Injured

Caught On Cam: Child Hit By White Swift in Mira Road, Seriously Injured

A shocking incident in Geetanagar Phase-4, Mira Road, left residents and social media users concerned on Sunday afternoon when a young child named Jishan was reportedly struck by a white Maruti Suzuki Swift (MH 46 N 2688). CCTV footage of the accident, which occurred around 1:30 PM, quickly circulated online, prompting calls for the authorities to act swiftly.

According to the visuals, the child sustained a serious head injury in the collision. Eyewitnesses and local residents confirmed that emergency services were called immediately, and the child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police are using the CCTV footage to identify the driver and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Social media users reacted strongly to the incident. One user wrote, “One thing I fail to understand, don’t people who drive look in front…!!!! Means seriously…” while another questioned the presence of guardians, asking, “Sad 😔 Maata Pita kaha hai ⁉️ Baccha toh theek hai 😢 Gaadi wale ki galti nahi.” Some commenters debated responsibility, with a few defending the driver, suggesting that the accident may not have been entirely the driver’s fault.

Residents have expressed concern over road safety in the area, calling for stricter traffic regulations and awareness campaigns to prevent similar incidents in the future. Community leaders have also requested local authorities to increase vigilance and improve pedestrian safety measures, particularly near residential areas and schools.

As the investigation continues, authorities are emphasizing the importance of responsible driving and attentive guardianship to ensure the safety of children in busy neighbourhoods like Mira Road.