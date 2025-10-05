Mumbai Local Update: Engine Fault On Ajmer-Bandra Superfast Train Disrupts Western Railway Services At Bhayander

A technical fault in the engine of the Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special Superfast train caused major disruption to Western Railway’s suburban services on Sunday, leading to delays and inconvenience for hundreds of commuters.

Train Halted At Bhayander Station

According to reports, the train stopped at Bhayander station on platform number 6 around 11:51 a.m. after its engine developed a fault. A technical team was promptly deployed, and it took nearly an hour to repair the issue. The train was later able to resume its journey toward Bandra Terminus.

Suburban Services Affected

The engine failure disrupted up fast local train services, forcing them to be diverted to the slow line.

One up fast local train was stranded at the outer signal of Bhayander station for nearly 30 minutes, causing a major inconvenience. Some frustrated passengers reportedly walked on the tracks due to the prolonged delay.

Over 300 Passengers Affected

Although it was a Sunday, the affected train was carrying over 300 passengers. The breakdown and subsequent delays caused considerable inconvenience to both long-distance and suburban commuters on the busy Western Railway line.