 RPF Solves Fake ₹1.82 Crore Robbery On Jabalpur-CSMT Garib Rath Express Within 72 Hours
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway successfully solved a high-profile fabricated robbery case within just 72 hours, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs 1.82 crore in full and apprehending all accused. What was initially reported as a daring train robbery turned out to be a meticulously planned fraud.

Complaint Filed as Major Robbery on Garib Rath Express

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, an incident of robbery was reported on Train No. 12187 – Jabalpur-CSMT Garib Rath Express on September 30, 2025, when Sagar Parekh lodged a complaint at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station, CSMT, Mumbai.

Parekh alleged that 52 gold bangles and 35 gold rings, weighing 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 1.82 crore, had been stolen. The case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Case Transferred to GRP Khandwa and Joint Investigation Launched

Verification later revealed that the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of GRP Post Khandwa, prompting the transfer of the case. It was re-registered on October 3, 2025, and RPF Bhusaval was roped in for assistance.

“Under the guidance of senior divisional officers, a joint investigation team was formed, comprising officers from RPF Khandwa, the Crime Intelligence Branch, and RPF Bhusaval,” said a CR official.

Technical Evidence Exposes the Fake Robbery

Using modern investigative tools such as CCTV footage, mobile call data records (CDRs), and digital tracking, investigators uncovered the truth — the so-called robbery was fabricated by the complainant himself in collusion with his associates to claim false losses.

Accused Identified and Arrested

Based on technical evidence, Sagar Parekh (40), a jewellery firm partner from Nashik, was arrested along with three accomplices: Sanjay Kumar (27) from Rajasthan, residing in Mumbai, Praveen Kumar (35) from Sirohi, residing in Diva East, Thane, and Rakesh Jain (53) from Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

During interrogation, they admitted to injuring themselves deliberately to make the false robbery appear genuine.

Gold Recovered in Full

Acting on leads, investigators traced the stolen ornaments to Praveen, who appeared at RPF Post Khandwa with the entire property on October 4.
The seized items 52 gold bangles and 35 rings, weighing 1.6 kg and valued at Rs 1.82 crore were duly documented and recovered in full.

RPF Praised for Swift and Efficient Action

All four accused have been arrested by RPF Bhusaval Division, and further legal proceedings are underway.

“The RPF teams of Bhusaval and Khandwa, along with the GRP, demonstrated exceptional detection skills, technical analysis, and teamwork in exposing the fabricated robbery and ensuring total recovery,” a CR spokesperson said.

The swift action not only averted financial loss but also reinforced the RPF’s credibility in tackling high-value, complex cases with professionalism and precision.

