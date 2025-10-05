Mumbai: Pet Parents Gather At Churches To Bless Their Companions On Feast Of St Francis Of Assisi

Pet Parents Gather At Churches To Bless Their Companions On Feast Of St Francis Of Assisi |

Pet parents across Mumbai gathered at various churches on Sunday morning to have their furry companions blessed on the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment in the Roman Catholic Church.

Ratan Tata’s Pet Goa Among Those Blessed In Kalbadevi

At Our Lady of Health Church, Chira Bazar, Kalbadevi, Vanessa Dsouza, a resident of Fort, brought along Goa, the beloved pet of the late Ratan Tata, chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away in October 2024. She also brought her two-and-a-half-year-old indie dogs, Sheru and Chris, to be blessed by Father Joseph D’Souza, the parish priest.

Dsouza, who adopted Sheru and Chris from the streets where they were born, has been participating in the annual animal blessing ritual since she first attended one at St John the Evangelist Church, Fort, where Father D’Souza had introduced the tradition. Peter Fernandes, a Grant Road resident, brought his seven-year-old pomeranian, Sandy, for the blessing and described the experience as “wonderful.”

Goat Saved From Slaughterhouse Blessed In Bandra

At the St Stanislaus School ground in Bandra, another group of animal lovers gathered to have their pets—including a goat rescued from a slaughterhouse—blessed by Father Luke Rodrigues, parish priest of St Peter’s Church.

Christine Saldanha, a member of St Peter’s Church who organised the service, said her housing society had denied permission to hold the event within the premises. “I love animals dearly and want to build a larger community of people who care for them,” she said, adding that for many attendees, it was their first experience of such a ritual. “They were amazed that a priest would bless their pets.”

Prayers For All Creatures At St Andrew’s Church

At St Andrew’s Church, Bandra, parish priest Father Nigel Barrett blessed dogs, cats, turtles, and parakeets, offering prayers to St Francis to protect all living creatures. “To St Francis, who showed us how to live with all creation, bless these animals in the name of the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit. May they be protected from harm and remind us of your love and care,” Father Barrett prayed.

Community Spirit Spreads Beyond Parish Walls

The service at St Stanislaus School ground even drew pet parents from as far as Mulund. Father Evarist Newnes ensured that those who arrived late also received blessings for their pets.

Moved by the ceremony, several attendees wondered if stray animals could receive such blessings too. “This is so beautiful. I hope the community animals also receive this blessing,” said one participant.