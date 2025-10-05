Mumbai Pilot Loses ₹4.91 Lakh In Cyber Fraud After Hackers Steal HDFC Card Details

Representative Image

Mumbai: In yet another alarming case of cyber fraud, a 32-year-old pilot from Ghatkopar East, Dharav Nilesh Gosalia, lost nearly Rs4.91 lakh after unidentified cyber criminals allegedly stole confidential details of his HDFC Bank debit card and siphoned off the amount through an online transaction.

According to the police, the fraudulent transaction occurred in the early hours of October 3 at around 1:37 AM. The stolen amount, Rs4,91,986 was transferred online from Gosalia’s savings account, which is maintained with the HDFC Bank branch in Gurugram, Haryana.

Despite not sharing any one-time password (OTP) or confidential banking details, Gosalia received an OTP alert on his mobile during the transaction. Shocked by the unauthorized debit, he immediately contacted HDFC Bank’s customer care to report the fraudulent transaction and lodged a formal complaint.

The cyber criminals reportedly gained access to both Gosalia’s debit card and his bank account to execute the transaction. Promptly after the incident, Gosalia also filed a complaint via the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 and sent a report to the Pantnagar Police Station’s official email ID.

Police have initiated an investigation and registered a case against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Information Technology (IT) Act. Officials are also probing the bank accounts into which the stolen funds were transferred.

The Pantnagar Police are currently tracing the digital trail and coordinating with cyber experts and banking authorities to identify and apprehend the culprits.

