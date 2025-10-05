2 Fire Incidents Reported In Byculla; No Injuries, Blaze Doused Swiftly | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two fire incidents were reported in residential buildings in Byculla area of south Mumbai on Sunday evening. The blazes were doused my Mumbai Fire Brigade soon and no injuries were reported.

The first incident was reported from ground plus one storeyed residential structure near Anjuman School in Bhendi Bazar at 4.48 pm. The blaze was doused at 5.24 pm.

The second incident was reported in a 16 storeyed under construction building behind Agripada police station. The fire was confined to the green safety net on 16th floor of the KSA building. The incident was reported at 7.56 pm and fire was extinguished at 8.12 pm.

Staff from the fire brigade, local ward office, police and ambulance were deployed on both the spots. No injuries were reported.

