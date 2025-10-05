FPJ Interview: 'Shorter But Intense Bursts Of Rainfall Due To Global Warming' Says IMD Mumbai Director

Director of the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Bikram Singh |

Mumbai and Maharashtra have received above-normal rainfall this monsoon and there are hardly any signs of southwest monsoon withdrawal in the region. The Free Press Journal spoke with the newly appointed Director of the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Bikram Singh, on changes in weather systems.

Excerpts from the interview.

Q. When is the withdrawal of monsoon expected over Mumbai and Maharashtra?

A: Mumbai and Maharashtra have recently experienced a heavy spell of rain. Another heavy spell is expected around October 6-7. Although the official monsoon withdrawal date for Mumbai is October 8 and for Maharashtra it is October 10, considering the weather systems, monsoon withdrawal is unlikely before October 15.

Q. In the last few years, Mumbai and Maharashtra overall have received shorter bursts of intense rainfall than a long, steady downpour. What is the reason behind this change in monsoon patterns?

A: It is related to global warming. During the monsoon, due to higher temperatures, the convective activity in the atmosphere is on a higher side. The convective activity results in thunderstorms and we receive heavy rainfall in shorter durations. There are also research papers on this, which state that the change is mainly due to global warming.

Q. In summer 2025, Mumbai witnessed higher temperatures and several heatwaves…

A: Mumbai is a coastal city where there will be high humidity, but we do not expect very high temperatures. But occasionally there can be anti-cyclone formation and high pressure over the area, leading toa rise in temperatures. It all depends upon changes in weather systems.

Q: Can we expect heatwaves in the summer 2026 too?

A: There will be some spells when temperatures are high and when a certain synoptic situation occurs over Mumbai or the surrounding regions.

Q. Last winter, Mumbai witnessed some of the lowest temperatures and extremely poor Air Quality Index (AQI). Please comment.

A: If there is an anti-cyclone exercise over the region, there will be low visibility as the lifting of the air is less, leading to dust particles remaining midair. Otherwise, in the winter season, there is stability in atmosphere. Thus, if there are higher dust particles, they accumulate below the stable layer, decreasing the visibility and AQI.

