Mumbai: Real Estate Agent Caught Attempting Sexual Assault On Two Minor Girls In Andheri East | VIDEO

Mumbai: Real Estate Agent Attempting Sexual Assault On Two Minor Girls In Andheri East | Caught On CCTV | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5: A disturbing incident in Andheri East has left residents of a residential building alarmed after a real estate agent allegedly tried to exploit two young girls playing outside their homes sexually. The incident, caught on CCTV, unfolded in the lobby of a building in the MIDC area.

Caught in the Act

The girls, aged six and seven, were playing in the lobby when 58-year-old Rajan Jadhav approached them. Reports suggest he quietly took one of the girls aside, covering her mouth, in an alleged attempt to assault her. The other children, unaware, continued playing nearby.

The situation came to light when a parent arrived searching for their child. Shocked by what they witnessed, they raised the alarm. Other residents quickly gathered and restrained the accused before contacting the police.

Police Action

Authorities promptly arrived at the scene, taking Jadhav into custody. He has been booked under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Residents expressed their concern over child safety in the building, calling for heightened vigilance.

POCSO Act Reminder

This incident comes amid a recent Bombay High Court order reaffirming that minors cannot legally consent to sexual activity. On 26 September 2025, Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nandesh Deshpande of the Nagpur Bench refused to quash a rape case against a 29-year-old man, emphasising that any sexual relationship with a minor is punishable under POCSO, regardless of claimed consent or later marriage.

Community on Alert

The case has sparked outrage among local residents, highlighting the importance of safeguarding children and staying alert in residential communities. Parents have urged one another to keep a watchful eye on their children, ensuring such incidents do not recur.