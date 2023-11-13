Pune: Diwali Celebrations Turn Hazardous In Pimpri-Chinchwad With 18 Fire Incidents | Representative image

18 fire incidents erupted in various locations, casting a shadow over the festivities in Pimpri Chichwad on Laxmipujan. Despite court orders and safety guidelines, a widespread display of fireworks post Lakshmi Pujan on Sunday resulted in multiple incidents, with a significant number leading to house fires. The prompt response of the fire brigade averted a major disaster, although their vigilance was tested by the constant stream of incidents.



The outbreak of fire incidents spanned across different areas, including Old Sangvi, Pimple Saudagar, Wakad, Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Kalewadi, Bhosari, Ravet, Chikhali, Wadmukhwadi, Empire Estate Phase 1, Akurdi, Morwadi, Moshi, Pimpri Market, and Dapodi. Eleven of these locations reported house fires, underscoring the risks associated with the extensive use of firecrackers.

Despite existing court orders and safety regulations, residents continued to set off firecrackers throughout the day, particularly after Lakshmi Pujan, contributing to the heightened risk of fire incidents. The celebrations reached a peak on Sunday night, leading to the unfortunate outbreak of fires in multiple areas.

