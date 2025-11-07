 Pune Crime: Two Self-Proclaimed Journalists Booked For Abusing Woman Constable Over Phone In Kothrud
The police have booked Mahesh Kamath, associated with Maharashtra Vikas Media, and Kashinath Baburao Bichare for allegedly making obscene and defamatory remarks against a woman police constable over the phone. The woman police constable is stationed at Kothrud Police Station

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Kothrud Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A case has been registered in Pune against two self-proclaimed journalists who called the police and started talking in an improper manner with them. The incident happened on 30th October in Kothrud Police Station, and police registered a case recently, officials announced on Friday.

The police have booked Mahesh Kamath, associated with Maharashtra Vikas Media, and Kashinath Baburao Bichare for allegedly making obscene and defamatory remarks against a woman police constable over the phone. The woman police constable is stationed at Kothrud Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Dhanashri Pandurang Kulkarni, on 30th October, around 5 pm, the accused, Kamat, reportedly made a phone call to the Kothrud Police Station, introducing himself as Mahesh Kamath from Maharashtra Vikas Media. He asked the police some questions and, during the conversation, allegedly used obscene and disrespectful language toward the complainant, Constable Kulkarni.

The report further states that the accused attempted to malign the image of the senior police officers and insult their dignity through indecent comments. The accused also allegedly circulated offensive content via social media.

Acting on this, a case has been registered in Kothrud Police Station under sections 74, 79, 296, 351 (2), 3 (5) of BNS and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

A video of this was shot and has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, it is seen that the accused Kamat is alleging against the police for declining the information against the gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. Angry about it, he started talking inappropriately with the police.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmane, in charge of Kothrud police station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Both the accused were talking inappropriately to the female police employee; accordingly, a case has been registered against them. Earlier also more than four cases have been registered in Badlapur. We trace the mobile number through which he had called. The mobile number belongs to the UK. This is a kind of racket for extortion.”

Speaking about the RTI information, Deshmane said the information was asked by the third person, and a relevant answer has been given.  The matter is under investigation accordingly, and action will be taken.

