Pune District Launches Initiative To Encourage Women's Voting Participation |

In order to increase women's participation in elections across the Pune district, officials will now visit households to encourage "Tai" (sisters) to exercise their right to vote.

District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has instructed for the effective implementation of the innovative initiative 'Tai matdanala chala' (Sister, let's go for voting) to boost the voting percentage, especially in polling stations with historically low turnouts, for the Baramati elections on May 7 and Pune, Maval, and Shirur constituencies on May 13.

This initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the District Election Officer, Pune Zila Parishad, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune Municipal Corporation.

Since the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha election program, various activities have been undertaken in the district as part of the voting awareness SVEEP program. Under the 'Tai matdanala chala' initiative, a group comprising Child Development Project Officers, Health Heads of PMC and PCMC, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, women from self-help groups, and group organisers will visit voters' homes.

Campaign at 4,900 polling stations

Coordination with polling station officials will be conducted to identify centers with low women voter participation. This campaign is planned to be implemented in over 4,900 polling stations in the district. To encourage women's participation, 21 women-run polling stations will be set up, equipped with necessary amenities such as separate queues for women, nurseries with Anganwadi workers, and separate toilets.

During the implementation of this activity, the significance of voting will be conveyed to women, the elderly, and people with disabilities during door-to-door visits. Officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and inform residents about the facilities provided at polling stations to facilitate voting. SVEEP Coordinator Archana Tambe emphasised the administration's responsibility to ensure no neglect of any resident, maintain polite interactions during house visits, and prevent any violations of the model code of conduct.

Dr Suhas Divas, District Collector and Election Officer, stated, "In many countries around the world, women had to fight for the right to vote. However, immediately after our country's independence, women were granted this right. Women's participation in the democratic process is crucial. Polling stations are equipped with necessary facilities to ensure easy voting for women. Women voters should actively participate in this celebration of democracy and cast their votes in large numbers. College students, in particular, should enthusiastically engage in the voting process by registering voters and inspiring others to do the same."