Pune district gets 'Dhadak'-ed: Power cut off to over 16,000 defaulters

In a strong move to tackle the issue of unpaid electricity bills, Mahavitran has launched a new campaign called "Dhadak". And it seems to have hit the defaulters hard in the Pune district, with the power supply to 16,413 defaulters being cut off already. But that's not all - Mahavitran is now targeting another 71,098 arrears.

The campaign is being carried out in addition to the regular disconnection of electricity supply to those who do not pay their overdue bills immediately. The defaulters have outstanding balances of Rs. 42 crore 63 lakh in the Pune zone, and Mahavitran is urging them to cooperate by paying their overdue bills to avoid the drastic action of electricity disconnection.

Pune city

In Pune city, 26,796 customers have not paid their bills, with arrears amounting to Rs. 11 crore 81 lakh. Out of these, the power supply for 6,536 customers has been disconnected, and for the remaining 20,260 customers it will be disconnected if they do not pay their outstanding amount of Rs. 7 crore 12 lakh immediately.

Pimpri Chinchwad

In Pimpri Chinchwad, 16,300 consumers have not paid their outstanding bills of Rs. 10 crore 91 lakh for the last three months. So far, the power supply for 3,209 electricity consumers has been disconnected due to arrears of Rs. 3 crore 50 lakhs, while for another 13,091 consumers, it will be disconnected if they do not pay their outstanding dues of Rs. 7 crore 41 lakhs.

Rural Pune

In rural areas like Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Khed, Mulshi, Velhe, and Haveli talukas, 44,415 domestic, commercial and industrial electricity consumers have not paid their outstanding bills of Rs. 19 crore 91 lakh. Electricity supply to 6,669 customers has been disconnected due to arrears of Rs. 5 crore 16 lakhs, while the remaining 37,747 customers will also face electricity disconnection.

Mahavitran has urged customers to pay their overdue bills immediately to avoid the action. If disconnected customers are found using electricity from neighbours or other places through wires or cables, action will be taken against both the neighbours and the defaulters under section 135/138 of the Indian Electricity Act 2003.

