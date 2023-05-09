Pune: Police arrest three in Pimpri Chinchwad for unauthorized gas extraction | Representative image

The Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police recently conducted a raid in response to reports of unauthorized gas extraction from cylinders in Wakad and Thergaon.

The suspects have been identified as Vishnu Jyotiram Sutar (24) and Atul Srihari Panchal (25) of Thergaon and Jairam Sarjerao Chaudhary (22) of Nere Dattawadi in Mulshi taluka. During the operation, police seized gas cylinders and other materials worth Rs 78,700 from Sutar and Panchal, while Chaudhary had Rs 71,525 worth of gas cylinders and materials.

Read Also ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House

Operation after a tip-off

The police had received a tip-off on unauthorized gas extraction from cylinders in Wakad and Thergaon, leading to the raid and subsequent arrests. The authorities confiscated a total of 72 cylinders worth nearly one and a half lakh rupees, including 43 cylinders for domestic use, three commercial cylinders, and 26 small four-kilo cylinders.

An investigation has been initiated by cops into the matter. Illicitly transferring gas from one cylinder to another and illegal gas extraction can pose a serious threat as it can cause gas leaks, leading to explosions or fires. The unauthorized gas extraction from cylinders not only causes loss to gas companies but also poses a threat to public safety.