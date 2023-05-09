Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead

The accident spot and two bikes that were damaged | Sourced Photo/ FPJ

A tanker carrying raw alcohol collided with two bikes in Dive Ghat causing it to fall down a gorge. Officials said that two persons died while two have sustained injuries.

Upon receiving alert, Pune Police and fire brigade arrived at the scene immediately and began rescue operations. The incident had happened on Monday night around 8.30 pm.

According to information provided by the police, the tanker, which was carrying industrial alcohol, was headed towards a company in Hadapsar. The suspicion is that the driver lost control of the tanker while descending the Dive Ghat section of the Pune-Saswad road, causing it to collide with the two bikes that were coming from the opposite direction.

Two people died on the spot in the accident, and the other two were seriously injured. As soon as information of the incident spread, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, the driver of the tanker was trapped inside the cabin. The police had to extricate him and take him to the hospital for treatment.