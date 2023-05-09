 Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead

Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead

Upon receiving alert, Pune Police and fire brigade arrived at the scene immediately and began rescue operations. The incident had happened on Monday night around 8.30 pm.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
The accident spot and two bikes that were damaged | Sourced Photo/ FPJ

A tanker carrying raw alcohol collided with two bikes in Dive Ghat causing it to fall down a gorge. Officials said that two persons died while two have sustained injuries.

Upon receiving alert, Pune Police and fire brigade arrived at the scene immediately and began rescue operations. The incident had happened on Monday night around 8.30 pm.

Read Also
ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House
article-image

According to information provided by the police, the tanker, which was carrying industrial alcohol, was headed towards a company in Hadapsar. The suspicion is that the driver lost control of the tanker while descending the Dive Ghat section of the Pune-Saswad road, causing it to collide with the two bikes that were coming from the opposite direction. 

Two people died on the spot in the accident, and the other two were seriously injured. As soon as information of the incident spread, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, the driver of the tanker was trapped inside the cabin. The police had to extricate him and take him to the hospital for treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead

Pune News: Tanker carrying alcohol, 2 bikes collide in Dive Ghat; 2 dead

Pune News: City cops seize ₹3.2 crore in cash; arrest businessman

Pune News: City cops seize ₹3.2 crore in cash; arrest businessman

ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House

ED seizes ₹41.64 cr assets of Pune businessman at Ceejay House

Bharti Vidyapeeth to celebrate 59th foundation day tomorrow

Bharti Vidyapeeth to celebrate 59th foundation day tomorrow

Pune: AAP urges PMPML to accept UDID cards for disabled bus passes

Pune: AAP urges PMPML to accept UDID cards for disabled bus passes