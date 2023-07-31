Pune District Battles Alarming Conjunctivitis Surge With Staggering 8,195 Reported Infections | Representative Picture

Pune district is currently grappling with a concerning rise in Conjunctivitis cases, prompting the health department to take swift and urgent action. The outbreak has become a major cause for alarm, with Pune reporting the highest number of cases in Maharashtra.

Official reports indicate that Maharashtra has recorded a staggering 40,000 cases of Conjunctivitis, with Pune district alone accounting for 8,195 infections. Buldhana closely follows with 6,693 reported cases.

In response, Pune authorities have launched extensive screening measures, especially focusing on school-going children. In just the past week, the Pimpri Chinchwad area reported over 1,000 cases, with one school in Bhosari alone reporting 65 cases in a single day.

The recent spike in cases in Pune has been linked to an outbreak in the revered temple town of Alandi, where the district administration recorded approximately 2,500 cases, along with two neighboring villages in the Khed taluka region, within the past week.

2,000 new cases of Conjunctivitis over the weekend

Despite containment efforts, the health department reported an additional 2,000 new cases of Conjunctivitis over the weekend, highlighting the urgent need for action.

As screening efforts continue, health authorities anticipate a further rise in reported cases and are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further spread. Adequate medical attention is being provided to those affected.

Residents in Pune are strongly urged to take necessary precautions, maintain personal hygiene, and seek medical attention if experiencing Conjunctivitis symptoms. By remaining vigilant and adhering to the guidelines issued by health authorities, the community can work together effectively to contain and manage the outbreak.

The highly contagious nature of Conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye," is causing redness, itching, and discharge in the eyes, with the monsoon's humid and damp conditions providing an ideal environment for the rapid spread of the infection.

