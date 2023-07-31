Pune Congress Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To City: 'Mr Crime Minister, Go To Manipur, Face Parliament'

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Tuesday, members of the Youth Congress put up posters across the city with the message "Go back Modi." | Twitter

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Pune on Tuesday, members of the Youth Congress put up posters across the city with the message "Go back Modi." This action by the opposition Congress's youth wing is a form of protest against various issues, including the unrest in Manipur. Some of the posters also labeled him as "Mr. Crime Minister" and urged him to visit Manipur and face the Parliament to address the ongoing situation.

PM to receive Lokmanya Tilak Award

Authorities have been informed about the unauthorized posters, and efforts are being made to remove them. The opposition has been expressing their discontent with the BJP-led central government on multiple fronts, including rising crimes against women, the situation in Manipur, unemployment, and other concerns.

During his visit to Pune, PM Modi is set to perform puja at Dagdusheth Mandir and receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, which is given annually on August 1 to honor the remarkable contributions made towards the nation's progress and development, in remembrance of Lokmanya Tilak.

Inauguration of metro trains

At 12.45 pm, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate metro trains and lay the foundation stone for various development projects. Additionally, he will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Opposition alliance members under the bloc INDIA are also planning a protest during PM Modi's visit, citing his lack of attention towards the situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May, despite his travels to foreign countries.

