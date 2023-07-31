Manipur Video: Survivors Move SC, File Plea For Protection Of Identity; Hearing Today

Supreme Court |

Two survivors of the May 4 video from Manipur moved the Supreme Court against Centre and state and have requested protection of their identity. According to reports, two Kuki women who were paraded naked by a mob and sexually assaulted have filed a plea in the SC and asked for their identity to be protected.

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 31) is also scheduled to take up Centre's request to transfer trial of the case outside Manipur in the May 4 video which brought to light the assault faced by the women at the hands of a mob. The Union government in its request has also asked for the conclusion of case within six months of the CBI chargesheet in the case.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)