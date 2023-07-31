'Will Have Discussion On Manipur Today At 2 PM', Says Piyush Goyal In Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha | ANI

Leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal on Monday (July 31) said in the House that the government wants discussion on Manipur violence issue in the House today at 2 pm itself so that everybody can see through opposition's plans behind stalling the proceedings of the Parliament session in the name of discussion on Manipur. "The government is ready to discuss Manipur, why are they running away from the debate, what are they trying to hide? Opposition people should introspect," said Goyal.

"Let the discussion be held today under rule 176 and let the truth emerge. Let us have a discussion on Manipur at 2 pm in the house," said Goyal amid protests by opposition members in the house. Goyal also alleged that the opposition protesting over Manipur had wasted nine days of the house and said that the government want to set the record straight for once and for all.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Parliamentary logjam over Manipur violence

The Monsoon session of parliament got underway on July 20. However, the story session was rocked over Manipur violence and the video that emerged a day before the starting of the session. A May 4 video showing Kuki women paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob caused massive outrage and the Prime Minister also called it an incident that had left 140 crore people of India "ashamed".

However, the opposition has been adamant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the issue of Manipur violence inside the House and also submitted a no-confidence motion which has been accepted by Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Manipur violence

The state of Manipur has seen violence since May 3 after conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Widespread violence and arson has been reported from the state ever since the ethnic conflicts broke out. However, the May 4 video of the Kuki women paraded naked in Kangpokpi sent shockwaves across the country, with the Opposition demanding that PM speak on the issue inside the Parliament and address the House.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)