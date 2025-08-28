Nashik Ganeshotsav 2025: Mandals, Families Welcome Lord Ganesha (Photos) |

Vighnahartya Ganesha, considered the lord of sixty-four arts and fourteen sciences, arrived in Nashik city and district with unprecedented enthusiasm on Wednesday. Public Ganesh Mandals, organisations and families installed Ganapati Bappa in various forms.

The participation of children, youth, women and senior citizens in this enthusiasm was commendable.

The time for the installation of Shri Ganesh was from morning to 4:15 pm. Accordingly, there was hustle and bustle and enthusiasm everywhere. Amid the sound of drums and the sound of clapping, the workers of public Ganesh Mandals reached their respective pavilions with the idol of Ganapati in joy.

The family members were seen carrying the idol home on foot or in vehicles, chanting 'Vighnahartya Ganaraya...'. A large crowd also gathered to buy the worship materials. Like in urban areas, there was immense enthusiasm among Ganesh devotees in rural areas as well.

Permission from the Municipal Corporation to 505 Mandals

Meanwhile, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has granted permission to 505 Mandals out of 717 applications. The remaining 212 applications have not received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the local police station, traffic branch, construction department, fire department, hence, the administration informed that 212 applications are pending.

Permissions granted department-wise…

| Department | Total applications | Final permission |

| Nashik East | 79 | 43 |

| Nashik West | 78 | 60 |

| Panchavati | 152 | 119 |

| CIDCO | 139 | 74 |

| Satpur | 173 | 145 |

| Nashik Road | 96 | 64 |

| Total | 717 | 505 |

Enthusiasm for the one and a half day Ganpati immersion

Enthusiasm was also seen for the one and a half day Ganpati immersion on the first day of the Ganesh festival. The Municipal Corporation has made all necessary preparations for the immersion.

Idol collection centres and immersion arrangements have been made available near the police post at Godapark, at Ramwadi, Ramkund and other immersion sites of the six divisional offices of the Municipal Corporation.

Since the Godavari River has flooded due to rain, the Municipal Corporation is appealing through loudspeakers to follow all the rules without crowding.