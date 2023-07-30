Traffic Changes In Pune City For PM Modi's Inauguration Program On August 1 |

Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police,( Traffic) Branch informed that as the inauguration program of various development works in Pune city is organized on August 1 in the central part of the city, necessary traffic changes will be made accordingly. They will come in effect at 6 am till 3 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, Pune University Chowk, Simla Office Chowk, Sancheti Chowk, SG Barve Chowk, Gadgil Putla Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Seva Sadan Chowk, Alka Chowk, Tilak Road, Jedhe Chowk, Fergusson College Road, Sangamwadi Road, Sadalbaba Chowk, Golf Club Chowk, Airport Road will have traffic arrangements changed.

The transport department has appealed to motorists to avoid using these routes and use other alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

