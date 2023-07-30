PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Pune Development Projects, Flag Off Metro Stretches, And Handover PMAY Houses On Aug 1 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his day-long visit on August 1 will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects along with the flagging of two new stretches of Metro trains in the city.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Waste to Energy Plant developed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at a cost of approximately Rs 300 crores. The plant aims to utilize about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to generate electricity.

In line with the mission of achieving "Housing for All," Prime Minister Modi will also be involved in the handover of more than 1280 houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Additionally, he will handover over 2650 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses constructed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and lay the foundation stone for approximately 1190 PMAY houses to be built by PCMC, along with over 6400 houses constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

His visit will start with performing Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir in Pune, Maharashtra, at around 11 AM. This will be followed by the conferment of the Lokmanya Tilak National Award at 11:45 AM. Subsequently, at 12:45 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will proceed to flag off the metro trains, marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I.

These sections are from Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station. The Foundation Stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. The new sections will connect important places of Pune city like Shivaji Nagar, Civil Court, Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO and Pune Railway Station. The inauguration is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide the citizens with modern and environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems across the country.

The design of some of the metro stations on the route draws inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station and Deccan Gymkhana metro stations have a unique design resembling the headgear worn by soldiers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - also known as “Mavala Pagadi.” The Shivaji Nagar underground Metro station has a distinctive design which reminds of the forts built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Another unique feature is that the Civil Court metro station is one of the deepest metro stations in the country, having the deepest point at 33.1 m. The station roof is made in such a manner that direct sunlight falls on the platform.

Lokmanya Tilak National Award

PM Modi will be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The Award was constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary. It is presented every year on the 1st of August - Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary. PM Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. It has previously been presented to luminaries such as Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, NR Narayana Murthy, Dr E Sreedharan among others.