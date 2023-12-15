 Pune: Dhruva Global School's Mahika Patwardhan Bags Gold Medal In Rhythmic Yoga
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Pune: Dhruva Global School's Mahika Patwardhan Bags Gold Medal In Rhythmic Yoga | Sourced

Dhruva Global School's student, Mahika Patwardhan, clinched a gold medal in the under-14 Rhythmic Yoga at the School Divisional Yogasana Competition held at the Wadia Park District Complex in Ahmednagar. This competition witnessed the participation of several schools from the Pune division.

In the individual under-14 girls' Rhythmic Yoga, Patwardhan, a 7th-grade student, delivered an exceptional performance. Notably, this isn't her first achievement; she has previously secured medals in numerous Yoga competitions. The event encompassed categories for boys and girls aged 14, 17, and 19.

Patwardhan's outstanding display of rhythmic yoga, executed with remarkable flexibility and precision, captivated the audience and earned widespread appreciation. Her accomplishment has significantly contributed to enhancing Dhruva Global School's reputation. Director Yash Malpani and Principal Sangeeta Rautji extended their heartfelt congratulations for her success.

Under the guidance of coaches Gayatri Vare and Vaishnavi Andre, Patwardhan has received praise and recognition from various quarters for her remarkable feat.

