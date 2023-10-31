Pune: Dhruv Global School To Host 'Harmony: Sports And Art Fest' From November 1 To 3

Dhruv Global School To Host 'Harmony: Sports And Art Fest' From November 1 To 3 |

In an effort to promote the holistic development of students, the Malpani Foundation's Dhruv Global School, located in Undri, is all set to host the 'Harmony: Sports and Art Fest 2023-24' from November 1 to 3. This event, as announced by school director Anishka Yash Malpani and principal Sharda Rao, aims to provide a platform for students to explore and excel in a wide range of activities.

"The opening ceremony of this festival is scheduled for November 1 at 8am, and the prize distribution, along with the closing ceremony, will take place on November 3," they noted.

A total of 700 students from 28 schools within the Pune division will participate in this festival, which will feature a diverse array of competitions, including swimming, yoga, badminton, football, basketball, as well as art, dance, and music events, all taking place over three exciting days.

The essence of this festival lies in fostering unity, cooperation, and the integration of various artistic talents. It will provide an opportunity for schools from across the Pune division to come together, showcasing their talents while promoting camaraderie, friendship, and mutual respect among students.

The organisers emphasised the importance of such events in nurturing the all-round development of the participating students.

