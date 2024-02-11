Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Conducts Bhumi Pujan For Maharashtra Olympic Bhawan And Museum | X/@InfoDivPune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the Maharashtra Olympic Bhawan and Museum at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune's Balewadi area on Sunday.

Accompanied by Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode, Pawar outlined the project's significance, noting that it entails a budget of ₹72 crore and will feature 61 offices of the Olympic association, an internationally standard Olympic museum, and a sports commissioner's office. He emphasised the project's role in providing a robust platform for sports enthusiasts.

Expressing delight that the country's first Olympic museum is underway, Pawar affirmed the government's commitment to fostering sportsmanship. He urged the sports department and association to collaborate closely to expedite the building's construction.

Additionally, he highlighted the government's focus on 12 sports in light of the Olympics, ensuring significant provisions for them. Pawar underscored the government's initiative to allocate 5% reservation in government jobs for top-performing athletes at the national level, aiming to maximise opportunities for players. He urged public representatives to prioritise the maintenance of taluka sports complexes to sustain conducive sporting environments.