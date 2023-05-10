Pune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district

Representational Image | File Photo

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad has issued a directive to expedite the completion of all pre-monsoon works in the rural areas of Pune district.

These works are to be carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The deadline for the completion of these projects has been set for May 31.

The aim of this directive is to ensure that necessary infrastructure and preparations are in place before the arrival of the monsoon season. Under the MGNREGS, various developmental activities such as construction and repair of roads, desilting of canals and water bodies, and strengthening of embankments will be undertaken.