 Pune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district

Pune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district

These works are to be carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The deadline for the completion of these projects has been set for May 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File Photo

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad has issued a directive to expedite the completion of all pre-monsoon works in the rural areas of Pune district.

These works are to be carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The deadline for the completion of these projects has been set for May 31.

The aim of this directive is to ensure that necessary infrastructure and preparations are in place before the arrival of the monsoon season. Under the MGNREGS, various developmental activities such as construction and repair of roads, desilting of canals and water bodies, and strengthening of embankments will be undertaken.

Read Also
Pune News: Class 12 student dies by suicide; was upset after father scolded her for not focusing on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district

Pune: Deadline set for pre-monsoon works in district

Pune: 'One Week One Lab' at NCL to begin on May 22

Pune: 'One Week One Lab' at NCL to begin on May 22

Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued

Pune: Eight trapped in PCMC's elevator; rescued

Aaditya Thackeray raises environmental concerns about Pune projects in meeting with Governer

Aaditya Thackeray raises environmental concerns about Pune projects in meeting with Governer

Pune: MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumours of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit...

Pune: MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumours of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit...