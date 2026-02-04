Pune Crime Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Son's Help Over Constant Harassment In Chakan; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Three

Pune Crime Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Son's Help Over Constant Harassment; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Three | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking turn of events, three people, led by an enraged woman, killed a man last month in the Chakan area. The deceased was the woman’s lover and was allegedly constantly harassing her. The woman, who was tired of all this, took the help of her son and his friend and “ended the problem permanently”.

The deceased has been identified as Munja Dhondiba Narhare (25). Chakan South Police have arrested Usha Nanasaheb Chavan (40), Nikhil Nanasaeb Chavan (21) and Swapnil Narhari Pardhi. They have all been charged under the BNS section 103 (punishment for murder).

According to police reports, for the past six years, the accused woman and the deceased were in a relationship. However, their relationship deteriorated in the last few months when the deceased Narhare used to constantly harass and beat the accused, Usha Chavan. Accused Usha shared her problems with her son Nikhil, who was a working professional in the Pune city area.

Police said that hearing about the harassment made the son angry, and two of them involved the third accused Pardhi, and plotted a plan to kill the deceased Narhare. On 7th January, Usha Chavan called the deceased to meet her in Chakan. Accused Nikhil and Swapnil picked up the deceased on a motorcycle and took him for drinks.

A police official told The Free Press Journal, “While drinking, Nikhil and Swapnil attacked Munja with a chopper, which resulted in his brutal death. To prevent identification, they crushed the victim’s face with a stone.”

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Maruti Jagtap said, “The murder occurred on January 7, and the body of an unidentified man was discovered on January 11. Initially, the police faced difficulties as the suspects had removed the victim’s identification cards and mobile phone to destroy evidence.”

He further said that under the guidance of Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam, the Chakan South Police Station team persisted. They checked CCTV footage and questioned workers in nearby companies. The breakthrough came from the liquor bottles and cigarette butts found at the crime scene. Police traced these back to a shop in Kharabwadi.

Investigation revealed that three men had purchased liquor around 6:00 AM on 7th January. Further probes identified the motorcycle used in the crime as belonging to Nikhil’s friend, Swapnil Pardhi. DCP Jagtap said, “It has been confirmed that the entire murder plot was orchestrated by Usha Chavan and her son Nikhil. Chakan South Police have arrested them. Further investigations into the matter are underway.”